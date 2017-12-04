'Fact or Fiction' with Dr. J & Dr. I

Twin OB-GYNs Dr. J and Dr. I are back to play "Fact or Fiction" about women's health.
Dr. J & Dr. I returned for a game of "Fact or Fiction." The twin OB-GYNs answered questions such as: Does the timing of intercourse affect baby gender? Are women as successful as men at quitting smoking? Can sex improve a woman's memory?
For more information on Dr. J and Dr. I, visit their website at twindoctorstv.com. or on Twitter at @TwinDoctorsTV
healthWindy City LIVEwomen and healthChicagoLoop
