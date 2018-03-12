  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
WINDY CITY LIVE

'Fact or Fiction' with Dr. J & Dr. I

EMBED </>More Videos

Twin OB-GYNs Dr. J and Dr. I answer questions about women's health. (WLS)

Twin OB-GYNs Dr. J and Dr. I are back to play "Fact or Fiction" about women's health.

Dr. J & Dr. I returned for a game of "Fact or Fiction." The twin OB-GYNs answered questions about how flossing affects life expectancy, whether sex always leads to vaginal odor and if "Viagra for women" treats a physical problem.

For more information on Dr. J and Dr. I, visit their website at twindoctorstv.com. or on Twitter at @TwinDoctorsTV
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthWindy City LIVEwomen and health
WINDY CITY LIVE
ALDI brings Instacart to Chicago area
Musician Andrew W.K., legendary 'King of Partying'
Chicago Music Series: Grammy-nominated Brandon Markell Holmes
Loyola's Sister Jean reveals her March Madness picks
More Windy City LIVE
HEALTH & FITNESS
5 tips for starting to train for a race
I-Team: Rescue Shot?
Second fertility clinic malfunction puts 400 patients' eggs, embryos at risk
Salmonella outbreak linked to guinea pigs
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Woman killed in police-involved shooting on I-90 in Elgin ID'd
Metra rider called son 'f-- idiot,' beat judge who intervened: prosecutors
At least 49 killed after passenger jet catches fire after landing
Loyola ends NCAA tournament drought with bracket spot in 2018
Metra repairs limit Milwaukee North Line service starting in April
Residents can vote on 'ultimate guide' to Chicago for Amazon pitch
VIDEO: Man breaks into animal shelter to steal gumballs
Dolton gas station shooting under investigation
Show More
2nd explosion badly injures woman in Austin
Man, 32, charged in NW Indiana double homicide
Warren Buffett offers employees up to $2 million per year for life for NCAA bracket
All 5 passengers killed in East River helicopter crash; pilot survives
On the Run Tour 2 with Beyonce, Jay-Z stops at Soldier Field in August
More News
Top Video
Suspect in killing of Chicago Police Cmdr. Paul Bauer to be arraigned Monday
Loyola ends NCAA tournament drought with bracket spot in 2018
Woman killed in police-involved shooting on I-90 in Elgin ID'd
Mayor Emanuel, Supt. Johnson call on Gov. Rauner to sign gun control bill
More Video