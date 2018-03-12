'Fact or Fiction' with Dr. J & Dr. I

Twin OB-GYNs Dr. J and Dr. I are back to play "Fact or Fiction" about women's health.
Dr. J & Dr. I returned for a game of "Fact or Fiction." The twin OB-GYNs answered questions about how flossing affects life expectancy, whether sex always leads to vaginal odor and if "Viagra for women" treats a physical problem.
For more information on Dr. J and Dr. I, visit their website at twindoctorstv.com. or on Twitter at @TwinDoctorsTV
