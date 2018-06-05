HEALTH & FITNESS

Fewer children are falling out of windows than ever, Chicago hospital says

EMBED </>More Videos

Lurie Children's Hospital said there's been a decrease in the amount of accidents involving kids falling out of windows. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Lurie Children's Hospital said there's been a decrease in the amount of accidents involving kids falling out of windows.

Brian Conaghan's tiny green cast is a reminder of a day almost 16 years ago that he does not remember. But his mother Judy does; she'll never forget it.

"HE was playing on a little portable bed we had for a sleepover and he was bouncing on it. He must have lost his balance and fallen on the screen, which popped out with his weight and he went right through it," Judi Conaghan recalled.

Brian fell from a second floor window onto the concrete driveway. He was only 2-year-old at the time. He spent days in the hospital with a broken leg and several other severe injuries.

"The doctor said because of his age the bones are somewhat malleable, so he was lucky he wasn't older, he might not have survived," Judi said.

Brian graduated from high school this week, where he played two varsity sports.

"I feel so lucky every day, being able to play sports, do what I love doing," he said.

Brian's fall was one of many in the Chicago area during the early 2000's. In 2001 the city was facing a public health crisis when 30 children under the age of 5 fell out of a window.

"It crosses all socioeconomic boundaries, it's just because people aren't aware of the problem," said Dr. Karen Sheehan, Lurie Children's Hospital.

Following the summer of 2001, Sheehan took action with a public awareness campaign called "Stop the Falls." It educates people to move furniture away from windows, never open windows more than four inches, and to open windows from the top down. Devices such as stoppers and window guards help too. Her efforts have paid off.

"We've seen from 2001 to 2016 that we decreased window falls by 50 percent in the city, which is pretty remarkable," she said.

Sheehan said in the past eight years, there has been not one death caused by children falling out of windows.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthchildrenfallChicagoStreeterville
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Lemons of Love care packages help chemo patients
Many breast cancer patients can skip chemo, big study finds
Fact or Fiction: Twin OB/GYNs Dr. J & Dr. I
Program offers free summer meals, snacks to Illinois youth
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Kate Spade, fashion designer, found dead in apparent suicide
Southwest Airlines launches 72-hour sale with fares under $100
Woman dies after jumping to escape Rogers Park fire
Chicago teen awarded $1.3 million in scholarships
Miss America drops swimsuit portion and won't judge on looks
Police: Man in custody for pushing woman onto CTA tracks
Lunch lady dances with excitement after students surprise her with car
Rod Blagojevich attorneys file request to commute sentence
Show More
Police: Teen learning to drive strikes, kills 2 men in parking lot
Grandmother attacked by robbers while waiting for bus in Lincoln Park
Amber Alert canceled: 7-month-old baby found safe, father arrested in NC
Florida wildlife crews use waffles to lure wandering black bear
More News