HEALTH & FITNESS

Getting in Shape at the FitExpo Chicago

Some of the world's best fitness experts are helping others achieve their goals during the FitExpo Chicago.

ROSEMONT (WLS) --
Some of the world's best fitness experts are helping others achieve their goals during the FitExpo Chicago.

The two-day event at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont runs May 6-7, 2017. The expo features guest speakers, fitness competitions, group exercise workouts, healthy eating demonstrations and much more.

Admission is $25, kids under 12 get in for $10 and kids under 6 are free. This year, featured competitions and events will include CrossFit style adult team competitions, Slackline, Powerlifting, Dodgeball, Battle of the Bars, Jiu Jitsu, Strongman and a Fitness Star Model Search. Fitness expert King Pito Gator joined ABC 7 live from the FitExpo Chicago to talk about why he wanted to be a part of this year's event.

TheFitExpo Chicago
Date: Saturday, May 6 - Sunday, May 7
Hours: Saturday: 10 AM - 6 PM, Sunday: 10 AM - 5 PM

Address: Donald E. Stephens Convention Center
5555 N. River Rd, Rosemont, IL 60018
Admission: $25 a day or $40 for weekend package
To purchase tickets, click here.
