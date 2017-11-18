Healthy living after 50

CHICAGO (WLS) --Staying in shape can be a challenge for all ages, but after you begin aging after 50 it can be even more of a struggle. But there are some simple steps you can take to eat well, stay active and live a healthy life. "Food & Fitness After 50" gives readers straightforward tools to enhance their health. The book is divided into three sections: diet, exercise, and overall wellness. The authors explore healthy dietary patterns and the food choices necessary for adults over 50 to find the right balance of nutrients; address the exercise needed to preserve strength, build muscle, enhance endurance and maintain balance; and offer tips for maintaining a healthy body weight and achieving fitness goals. Co-author Dr. Bob Murray joined ABC 7 to talk about his new book and what you can do to live healthier.
Link: www.eatright.org