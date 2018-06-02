EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=3542219" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Teen sounds warning after workout lands him in hospital with possibly deadly illness

17-year-old girl discovers she has potentially deadly illness after working out at spin class

Intense exercise routines are leading to cases of a potential life-threatening complication called rhabdomyolysis, according to health experts.The condition causes a breakdown of muscle tissue, releasing a damaging protein into the blood and possibly damaging the kidneys.Muscle pain, weakness and severe swelling after intense exercise may warrant a trip to the doctor.It could lead to permanent kidney damage and needing lifelong dialysis.Experts say staying well hydrated can help prevent rhabdo, but your best bet is knowing your limits.