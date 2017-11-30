Keeping up with fitness goals during holiday season

CHICAGO --The holidays are usually synonymous with one thing: lots and lots of food!
But don't let the holidays sidetrack your fitness goals this year.
Emily Hutchins, Nike Master Trainer, stopped by "Windy City LIVE" to show our hosts how to keep fit this winter.
Hutchins kicked off her 5th annual "Holiday Challenge," which began the day after Thanksgiving, at her one-stop fitness shop, On Your Mark.
The "Holiday Challenge" challenges participants to take 35 classes in 30 days and if you can accomplish the task, you're eligible win some awesome prizes!
Join On Your Mark and kick off you holiday workout regime at On Your Mark!
On Your Mark locations:
West Loop
1101 W. Monroe Street
Chicago, IL 60607
Bucktown
1755 N. Damen Avenue
Chicago, IL 60647 (entrance in back of building)
For more information, visit their website at oymtraining.com.