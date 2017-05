Chicago area teen Ethan Tkalec has Giant Axonal Neuropathy (GAN), a very rare and terminal disease that affects only around 70 people worldwide.Ethan's parents want to shine a light on this disease and we surprise Ethan with a visit from the Chicago Blackhawks' mascot Tommy Hawk. Ethan also gets a surprise from Blackhawks' star player Patrick Kane.For more about GAN, visit: http://allinforethan.org/