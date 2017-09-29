A Michigan mother could go to jail for not vaccinating her son.Rebecca Bredo says she and her now-ex-husband made the decision to space out and delay some vaccines for their son when he was born nine years ago.Now that they are divorced, a disagreement over that decision has turned into a court battle.The child's father now wants their son vaccinated.A judge has ordered Bredo to vaccinate her child or face time in jail."I feel angry," she said. "I feel backed into a corner. I feel like my rights as a parent have been taken away."The state of Michigan allows religious, personal and medical exemptions for parents who chose to delay or skip a vaccine.The CDC says the current U.S. vaccine supply is the safest in history.