BARRINGTON, Ill. (WLS) --With a third case of the mumps confirmed Tuesday at Barrington High School, the Lake County Health Department officials called the cluster of confirmed and probable mumps cases an outbreak.
The first case at the school was confirmed on March 2. There are an additional seven probable cases and 20 suspect cases at two high schools, two middle schools and the surrounding area, health officials said. There is also one suspected case in Cook County, in Arlington Heights.
Mumps is a contagious disease caused by a virus. Symptoms include swollen glands along the jawline and in front of the ear. Other symptoms include headache, low-grade fever, fatigue and loss of appetite. Mumps is spread through coughing, sneezing and other contact with saliva.
After being exposed to the virus it can take two to three weeks for symptoms to arise and a person can be contagious a couple days before those symptoms develop.