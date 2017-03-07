MUMPS

Mumps cases at Barrington High School officially an outbreak

(AP File Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

BARRINGTON, Ill. (WLS) --
With a third case of the mumps confirmed Tuesday at Barrington High School, the Lake County Health Department officials called the cluster of confirmed and probable mumps cases an outbreak.

The first case at the school was confirmed on March 2. There are an additional seven probable cases and 20 suspect cases at two high schools, two middle schools and the surrounding area, health officials said. There is also one suspected case in Cook County, in Arlington Heights.

Mumps is a contagious disease caused by a virus. Symptoms include swollen glands along the jawline and in front of the ear. Other symptoms include headache, low-grade fever, fatigue and loss of appetite. Mumps is spread through coughing, sneezing and other contact with saliva.

After being exposed to the virus it can take two to three weeks for symptoms to arise and a person can be contagious a couple days before those symptoms develop.
Related Topics:
healthmumpsschoolhigh schoolBarringtonLake CountyCook County
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
MUMPS
2 more possible mumps cases in Lake County
Mumps suspected at Barrington, Arlington Heights schools
2 mumps cases confirmed at Barrington High School
Mumps case confirmed at Barrington High School
More mumps
HEALTH & FITNESS
2 more possible mumps cases in Lake County
'Fact' or 'Fiction' with Twin OB/GYNs Dr. J and Dr. I
Researchers may have remedy for chemo brain
AARP fights for Medicare protections
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Jewish day school in Edgewater evacuated due to bomb threat
Train strikes, drags charter bus in Biloxi, Mississippi; 3 dead, 35 injured
HS student in videotaped altercation says he couldn't take it anymore
Boy Scout leader charged with raping boy
Motorcyclist jumps over freeway, sparks investigation
Rahm, Rauner trade barbs over Chicago Public Schools funding
'Operation Crushed Ice' drug bust results in 49 arrests
Show More
'All pink' Starburst to be sold for limited time
Judge: Jesse Jackson Jr. can end supervised release early
Blind dog found alive after 7 nights in wilderness
Chicago man pleads guilty in 'mystery shopper' scam
4 charged after 15 lbs. boy, 9, died with meth in system
More News
Photos
Freight train derails in Blue Island
PHOTOS: 12 female athletes who made history
Police: Armed men robbed 4 NW Side businesses in 2 hours
Brookfield Zoo optimistic new polar bear will make love connection
More Photos