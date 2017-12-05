HEALTH & FITNESS

New technology helps make mammograms less painful

EMBED </>More Videos

What if you could be in the driver's seat of your own mammogram - deciding how much pressure you could tolerate without compromising accuracy? (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
When it comes to breast cancer, it's well documented that early detection saves lives. But that only works if women get screened - most commonly, with mammograms.

There's new technology making mammograms less painful and giving patients more control. ABC7 Traffic Anchor and breast cancer survivor Roz Varon went to the Radiological Society of North America at McCormick Place to learn more.

What if you could be in the driver's seat of your own mammogram - deciding how much pressure you could tolerate without compromising accuracy? New technology called Senographe Pristina was designed by women, for women.

The global team of female engineers not only came up with a more comfortable mammogram machine, but also designed the first wireless remote allowing the patient to control the amount of compression.

"Women weren't as compliant as we thought they were. More than half of women weren't showing up for their mammogram. What can we do? How can we engineer comfort in this new platform? That is what we have here with Pristina," said Barbara Rhoden, GE Healthcare's director of marketing and sales for women's health in the U.S. and Canada.

"It was not only about designing a more comfortable machine with low dose, it was about giving a tool that lifts the emotional barrier women have against mammography," said Aurelie Boudier, a GEHC Senographe Pristina product designer.

Here's how it works. The technician goes over the procedure with the patient first, then works with them during the entire exam.

"I'm still positioning the patient. I'm still doing preliminary compression on the patient. I'm working with the patient to add the compression. My hands are there the entire time," GEHC Mammogram Technologist Kathleen Schindler said.

"This one made me much more comfortable. It was nice being able to implement some control, know when I would actually stop the pressure and know I was getting enough pressure on my breast," said Joan Liautaud, a mammogram patient.

Varon had the opportunity to try the new system and found herself applying more pressure than was required. She wasn't alone.

"We realized that the studies that were done in France, they're applying more compression. They're compressing harder by 20 percent - the patients. In terms of image quality, there's not an impact at all. In fact, when you compress more, you get a better mammogram and lower dose," GEHC Global Mammogram Product Manager Laura Hernandez said.

To make the entire experience less stressful, the team also designed a sensory suite for the exam, with soothing images and sounds.

"If you stimulate women's senses simultaneously - what they see, what they hear, what they smell - they feel more relaxed. You can eliminate some of the anxiety," GEHC President and CEO of Women's Health Agnes Berzsenyi said.

Three Chicago area hospitals will get the new mammography equipment and remote control early next year. Having that bit of control can make a big difference.

The ergonomic design of Pristina makes it easier for the patient and the technician, with smaller, thinner, rounded edges and no handle to grip. Instead, there is a more naturally positioned arm rest. It's made by women, for women.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthbreast cancermammogramtechnologyu.s. & worldChicagoNear South Side
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HEALTH & FITNESS
'Fact or Fiction' with Dr. J & Dr. I
Who will take care of me when I'm old?
1st baby from uterus transplant in US born in Dallas
Chicago Department of Public Health offering free flu shots this week
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Woman robbed of car keys at gunpoint in Uptown; cab stolen in Bronzeville
Boy, 13, among 5 shot Monday in Chicago
Cheerleader reveals secrets to gravity-defying trick
Plagued by sexual misconduct allegations, US Rep. John Conyers to retire
Wisconsin food stamp users to be drug tested
3 teens charged in homeless man's beating death
IL AG investigates if Suburban Express ad violated human rights act
Chicago Weather: Wind Advisory in effect, temps to drop to 30s
Show More
Obama to speak in Chicago at mayors' summit on climate change
CA fire explodes to 31K acres, 150 structures burn
Small plane crashes at Rockford airport, 4 injured
Florida coach found with missing teen in New York charged
Joliet contractor charged after allegation of unfinished home repairs
More News
Top Video
Woman robbed of car keys at gunpoint in Uptown; cab stolen in Bronzeville
Chicago Weather: Wind Advisory in effect, temps to drop to 30s
McCook Reservoir opens, seeks to alleviate flooding
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video