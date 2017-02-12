Newsviews: Fighting heart disease

It's the number one killer of all Americans, men and women. People of color are at greater risk.
February is heart month, a chance to talk about this killer and how to combat it.
Our guests this week are Dr. Karen Larimer, the American Heart Association Chicago board president and Dr. Tammy Polonsky with University of Chicago Medicine.
For more information, visit the American Heart Association at http://www.heart.org/HEARTORG/ or the American Heart Association Support Network http://supportnetwork.heart.org.
