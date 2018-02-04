Newsviews: Mental health resources for children

NEWSVIEWS

Nearly 16 percent of Illinois high school students report that they've seriously considered attempting suicide, according to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC).

The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) reports that approximately one in five children ages 13 to 18 experience a severe mental disorder at some point in their life.

So, how do parents know if their child is struggling with mental health issues? And if they are, what kind of help is available?

Nanette Silva, program director for the Community Memorial Foundation; Ryan Alderman, director of integrated behavioral health with Pillars Community Health; and Ian Andrews, a recovery support specialist with NAMI metro suburban, visited ABC7 to talk about the issue.

Mental Health First Aid: www.mentalhealthfirstaid.org
Ending the Silence: https://www.nami.org/find-support/nami-programs/nami-ending-the-silence
Crisis Text Line: www.crisistextline.org
Crisis Text Line: Text NOW to 741741

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255

Research shows that children struggle with mental health issues.

Many resources are available for children struggling with mental health issues.

