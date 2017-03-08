EYE CARE

Pearle Vision VP talks about importance of eye exams

Pearle Vision stopped by Windy City LIVE to chat about the importance of eye exams at every age. (WLS)

Pearle Vision stopped by Windy City LIVE to chat about the importance of eye exams at every age.

The eye muscles, being the busiest muscles in the body, have been estimated to move more than 100,000 times every day.

An inspection of your eyes can reveal much about your overall health. For example, blockages in the blood vessels could indicate high cholesterol or heart disease. High blood pressure and diabetes is also something a comprehensive eye exam can detect. Diabetic eye disease can slowly cause vision loss, but catching it early can reduce the risk of blindness by 95 percent.

Eye exams aren't just for adults. One in four children have undetected vision problems.

To find your nearest Pearle Vision location, please go to one of the 38 locations in the Chicagoland area listed below.

For additional information, please go to: pearlevision.com

Sunglasses featured on the show:

Ray-Ban, $140
Unisex
Style Name: New Wayfarer
Shape: Square

Ray-Ban, $140
Men
Shape: Rectangle

Ray-Ban, $165
Men
Shape: Square

Coach, $180
Women
Shape: Cat Eye

Vogue, $99.95
Women
Shape: Rectangle

Versace, $240
Women
Shape: Cat Eye

PEARLY VISION CHICAGOLAND LOCATIONS

Boughton Plaza
1243 W. Boughton Rd.
Bolingbrook, IL 60440

Northfield Square
1600 N. State Rt. 50
Bourbonnais, IL 60914

Buffalo Grove
464 W. Half Day Rd.
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089

Market Place Mall
2000 N. Neil St.
Champaign, IL 61820

Ford City Mall
7601 S. Cicero Ave.
Chicago, IL 60652

Riverpoint
1730 W. Fullerton Ave.
Chicago, IL 60614

Klee Plaza at Six Corners
4017 N. Milwaukee Ave.
Chicago, IL 60641

Chicago
7257 S. Jeffery Blvd.
Chicago, IL 60649

N. Lincoln
6309 N. Lincoln Ave.
Chicago, IL 60659

East 53rd
1200 E. 53rd St.
Chicago, IL 60615

Belmont
3136 N. Lincoln Ave.
Chicago, IL 60657

Logan Square
2706-08 N. Milwaukee Ave.
Chicago, IL 60647

Chicago-Ashland
845 N. Ashland Ave.
Chicago, IL 60622

Old Town Square
400 W. Division St.
Chicago, IL 60610

Chicago-Pulaski
5153 S. Pulaski Rd.
Chicago, IL 60632

Countryside
5501 W. Plainfield Rd.
Countryside, IL 60525

Hillcrest Shopping Center
1701 N. Larkin Ave.
Crest Hill, IL 60403

Rose Plaza
4777 Northwest Hwy.
Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Evergreen
3541 W. 95th St.
Evergreen Park, IL 60805

Geneva
1749 S. Randall Rd.
Geneva, IL 60134

Willow Creek Center
2305 Willow Rd.
Glenview, IL 60025

Stonebrook Commons
6641 Grand Ave.
Gurnee, IL 60031

Homewood

18234 S. Halsted St.
Homewood, Il 60430

Greyhawk Shopping Center
664 S. Rand Rd.
Lake Zurich, IL 60047

Winston Plaza Shopping Center
904 W. North Ave.
Melrose Park, IL 60160

Midlothian
14702 Cicero Ave.
Midlothian, IL 60445

Naperville
680 S. Rt. 59
Naperville, IL 60540

Norridge Commons Shopping Center
4259 N. Harlem Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706

Oakbrook Terrace Square
17W685 W. Roosevelt Rd.
Oakbrook Terrace, Il 60181

Orland Park
24 Orland Square Dr.
Orland Park, IL 60462

Palatine
279 N. Northwest Hwy.
Palatine, IL 60067

Northwoods Mall
2200 W. War Memorial Dr.
Peoria, IL 6161

Schaumburg
850 E. Golf Rd.
Schaumburg, IL 60173

Skokie
7151 N. Central Ave.
Skokie, IL 60077

Vernon Hills
246 Hawthorn Village Commons
Vernon Hills, IL 60061

Danada Creek Shopping Center
811 Butterfield Rd.
Wheaton, IL 60187

Wheeling
727 W. Dundee Rd.
Wheeling, IL 60090

Woodridge
1001 7th St.
Woodridge, IL 60517
