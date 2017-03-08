Pearle Vision VP talks about importance of eye exams

Pearle Vision stopped by Windy City LIVE to chat about the importance of eye exams at every age.
The eye muscles, being the busiest muscles in the body, have been estimated to move more than 100,000 times every day.
An inspection of your eyes can reveal much about your overall health. For example, blockages in the blood vessels could indicate high cholesterol or heart disease. High blood pressure and diabetes is also something a comprehensive eye exam can detect. Diabetic eye disease can slowly cause vision loss, but catching it early can reduce the risk of blindness by 95 percent.
Eye exams aren't just for adults. One in four children have undetected vision problems.
Sunglasses featured on the show:
Ray-Ban, $140
Unisex
Style Name: New Wayfarer
Shape: Square
Ray-Ban, $140
Men
Shape: Rectangle
Ray-Ban, $165
Men
Shape: Square
Coach, $180
Women
Shape: Cat Eye
Vogue, $99.95
Women
Shape: Rectangle
Versace, $240
Women
Shape: Cat Eye
