Protect your skin this spring and summer

When the weather gets nice, many go out and enjoy the sunshine. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
When the weather gets nice, many go out and enjoy the sunshine. But don't let the warm weather do damage to your skin.

Licensed esthetician, Samantha Dench, launched a new book titled "Skin Deep: Demystifying Skin Care Solutions to Achieve Healthy, Glowing Skin." The book discusses tips to prevent skin conditions such as rosacea and normal aging, listing beneficial and harmful ingredients, making the right decisions on buying products based on one's skin type and seeing how our diets affect our skin.

Dench joined ABC 7 to talk about the importance of keeping your skin healthy.
