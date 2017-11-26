HEALTH & FITNESS

Protect yourself during flu season

If you haven?t gotten your flu vaccine this year, now is the time. (WLS)

If you haven't gotten your flu vaccine this year, now is the time. The Chicago area has seen an increased number of influenza cases since the start of November. The CDC reports a rough flu season in Australia and the southern hemisphere, which could mean more cases here at home.

Thankfully, there are things you can do to protect yourself. The flu shot remains the number one way to prevent the sickness. Doctors recommend that everyone over six months old get vaccinated each year. Most important are children, seniors and pregnant mothers, all of whom have lower resistance to the flu. Jennifer Nabong, a Nurse Practitioner from MinuteClinic, joined ABC 7 with a few simple tips you can take to avoid the flu.
Link: http://www.minuteclinic.com
