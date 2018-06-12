HEALTH & FITNESS

Start of summer brings increased focus on swimming pool safety

EMBED </>More Videos

Summer is here, which means it's time to hi the pool. Following the tragic drowning of Olympic skier Bode Miller's 19-month-old daughter, there is an increased focus on water safet (WLS)

By
BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (WLS) --
Summer is here, which means it's time to hi the pool. Following the tragic drowning of Olympic skier Bode Miller's 19-month-old daughter, there is an increased focus on water safety at many pools.

In south suburban Bolingbrook, lifeguards had a refresher on CPR before the pool opened. It's just a drill, but in the event they pull someone out of the water, it could be a lifesaver.

In the pool, lifeguards also practiced pulling a potential drowning victim of the water using a dummy. Experts said it's critical to be able to recognize the signs of drowning.

"Usually vertical position, a little forward motion with the head at or near the surface of the water," said Wes Long, president of StarGuard elite, a company that trains lifeguards.

Long said on hot days, when the pool or lake is full of swimmers, it takes strong concentration to be able to quickly identify swimmers having difficulty.

"Drowning is a silent death. It's not handwaving and yelling. It's slipping into the water unnoticed," said Leslie Donovan of Starfish Aquatics.

Donovan urges parents to teach their kids basic water safety and how to swim at an early age.

Jonnie Fitzgerald had her 2-year-old son Anthony in the water learning to swim at three months, but said that doesn't mean she lets him out of arm's length in the pool.

"You still need to be watching them closely whether they have learned to swim or not," said Fitzgerald.

The Illinois Department of Child and Family Services said 20 cases of children who drowned in 2017 were brought to them because of alleged parental neglect. They are trying to spread the message about water safety.

"That's the whole crux of it. It can be prevented if we just are aware," said Nora Harms-Pavelski, DCFS.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthswimmingsafetypooldrowningBolingbrook
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Tips for healthy hair during summer heat
Cancer survivor, 18, promotes nonprofit Bike Bald which helps kids with cancer
Fitness gifts for Father's Day
Earn $3,500 to stay at this hotel with a catch: be exposed to the flu
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Person shot during altercation at Bloomingdale mall
Eddie Vedder's record to be released with Cubs tickets
Cook County Hospital to be renovated after 16 year vacancy
Woman's body found in Far South Side garage
NW Indiana couple charged with neglect after boy shoots self
FBI agent who dropped gun while dancing turns himself in
CPS inspector general ramps up sex abuse investigation
Darien family found dead in home identified
Show More
Emanuel proposes tax on home sharing services to help domestic violence victims
Florida man jailed for dragging dog to death
Chicago man sentenced to 28 years for using young girls to produce child porn
Burbank man dies after falling backwards off bridge in River North
Social media escalates gang violence, new Gang Book reports
More News