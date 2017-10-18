HEALTH & FITNESS

Study: Too much exercise can lead to death, especially for white men

EMBED </>More Videos

Study: Too much exercise can kill you. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News at 5 a.m. on October 18, 2017. (WPVI)

CHICAGO --
Working out is good for your health, but it turns out too much exercise might kill you, especially if you are a white man.

Researchers in Chicago discovered very active white men are 86 percent more likely to experience a buildup of plaque.

This study involved more than 3,000 men and women of different races, followed for 25 years.

They found if a white man worked out for at least seven and a half hours a week, he was nearly twice as likely to suffer from heart disease.

Researchers did not see a spike in other participants.

They think high levels of exercise over time causes stress on the arteries.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthhealthcheckexercise
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HEALTH & FITNESS
New therapy treats cancers without damaging healthy cells
Breast Cancer Action Month: Komen Chicago gala to be held Saturday
DIY candied pumpkin body scrub
Toddler denied transplant because father violated probation
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Manhunt underway after 3 killed at Maryland office shooting
'He knew what he signed up for': Trump says congresswoman 'totally fabricated' remarks to widow
PHOTOS: Teen sucker punched stranger who corrected bad behavior
Olympic gymnast accuses team doctor of molestation
Emanuel's 2018 budget plan includes higher fees on rideshare services, cell phone bills
Ex-hostage held 5 years says wife rushed to hospital
Bulls forward Portis suspended after "physical altercation" with Mirotic
Nurse: Every inch of murdered 8-year-old boy's body was bruised, swollen
Show More
'Lean on Me' actor Jermaine Hopkins arrest in Apex
5-year-old's gravestone repossessed after payment dispute
NFL player to donate every game check to education charity
Ex-Chicago detective refuses to testify in murder case
More News
Top Video
'He knew what he signed up for': Trump says congresswoman 'totally fabricated' remarks to widow
Cubs must beat Dodgers; fans hold out hope for NLCS Game 4 win
Emanuel's 2018 budget plan includes higher fees on rideshare services, cell phone bills
Police: Man, 70, beaten and robbed on CTA Red Line
More Video