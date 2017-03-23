HEALTH

Survey shows some Chicagoans lagging in physical, mental health

EMBED </>More News Videos

A new study shows that several Chicago neighborhoods are lagging behind national averages when it comes to physical and mental health. (WLS)

Laura Podesta
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A new study shows that several Chicago neighborhoods are lagging behind national averages when it comes to physical and mental health.

The largest-ever study of its kind was released Thursday by Sinai Health Systems.

The study cost $1 million and took an in-depth look into Chicago neighborhoods.

About 1,900 people from these nine neighborhoods surveyed through face-to-face interviews. From Norwood Park in the north to Chicago Lawn and West Englewood on the city's South Side.

At Thursday's presentation, there were three major findings.

First, in every single community surveyed, more than 20 percent (one in five) said they feel unhealthy. Many forgo surgeries, medication, even getting eyeglasses, because they cannot afford it. This is a much larger percentage than the national average of 12 percent of people saying they feel unhealthy.

Second, the study also showed more than half of the men in north Lawndale and West Englewood have been arrested. That is correlated with lack of food or hunger in those households.

Third, researchers found crime in the homes as well. One researcher detailed how many people said they've experienced domestic violence.

"We found alarming rates of intimate partner violence. In some of the communities 1 out of three women reported that they had been a victim of this type of violence," Maureen Benjamins, senior research director for Sinai Health Institute, said.

The three neighborhoods where that 30 percent domestic violence statistic is evident is Humboldt Park, North Lawndale and West Englewood.

Researchers said they hope this data will help begin addressing these problems.
Related Topics:
healthhealthfitnesshealthy livingChicago
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HEALTH
Family of Gale Sayers, former Bears player, talks about his dementia
Vasectomy procedures spike during March Madness
5-Year-Old Learns He's Getting a New Heart
Bill proposed to regulate masturbation for men
More health
HEALTH & FITNESS
GOP health bill on the brink hours from House showdown vote
Medicaid recipients fear cuts from GOP healthcare plan
LaSalle County school district cancels class after student's death
Mumps outbreak grows in northwest suburbs
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Van Dyke faces 16 additional charges in Laquan McDonald case
London attacker ID'd; Utah man among dead, church says
PHOTOS: World cities stand with London
Parents charged after baby left alone in parking lot
Crash briefly closes Northwest Tollway at Route 47
Mom kicks cancer during pregnancy, delivers twins, dies a day later
National Puppy Day: Adorable pups up for adoption
Show More
Census Bureau estimates show Chicago-area's population slips
Man accidentally donates wife's wedding dress to Goodwill
Principal accuses 6th grader of selling water snakes as sex toys
Coast Guard searches for man who fell from cruise ship
'El Chapo' hallucinating in stressful jail conditions, lawyers claim
More News
Top Video
National Puppy Day: Adorable pups up for adoption
Ride-share driver carjacked in Old Town
London attacker ID'd; Utah man among dead, church says
Sears has "substantial doubt" about its future
More Video