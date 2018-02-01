HEALTH & FITNESS

Teen soccer player saved by good Samaritans in Northbrook

EMBED </>More Videos

A 15-year-old boy who collapsed on field in north suburban Northbrook during a soccer game is recovering in a hospital thanks to the Good Samaritan who rushed to his aid. (WLS)

By
NORTHBROOK, Ill. (WLS) --
A 15-year-old boy who collapsed on field in north suburban Northbrook during a soccer game is recovering in a hospital thanks to the good Samaritans who rushed to his aid.

The entire incident was caught on camera. Doctors said quick thinking and a defibrillator saved Christopher Panchi's life.

"The stars were aligned for this boy, everything worked for this boy," said Dana Plotkin, Athletico Center general manager.

Sending a photo of a small and a wave from the hospital, Panchi is doing much better than he was Saturday night when he suffered a cardiac arrest during a soccer match at the Athletico Center.

"The training just kicked in and time stopped," Plotkin said.

Dr. Rebecca Newman, a pediatrician from Lurie Children's Hospital, was on her way out when someone called for help.

"I initiated chest compressions, called 911, and most importantly called for the defibrillator," Newman said.

"I got the kit ready so we could do CPR," said operations director Tania Nightingale.

It was touch and go for several minutes while they performed CPR and waited for paramedics.

"We would get him and he would breathe once, then no pulse," Nightingale said. "We shocked him twice."

All employees at Athletico Center were recently trained in how to use the defibrillator.

"I remembered the training that we had, and this was life or death here," said Nightingale.

Paramedics say having a defibrillator is truly life saving.

"Today, because of that, you have a 15-year-old kid who is alive," said Alan Lermar, owner of Citywide CPR.

All 50 states have laws requiring AEDs, or defibrillators, be available in public places. Experts say the more people who know how to use them, the better.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthheart attackteencollapsecprsoccerNorthbrook
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Wilmette man returns after cross-country Parkinson's walk
More than 1,900 officers in Cook County to be trained to use Narcan
Consumer Reports: Overeating can lead to heart attack danger
Ratio 1:1 Fitness - The Best Body for You
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Lane Bryant Mass Murder: 10 hard years
Gwendolyn Brooks cheerleaders are 1st CPS squad to qualify for state finals
2-year-old girl allegedly filmed in sex act by family members
Wilmette man returns after cross-country Parkinson's walk
6th victim robbed in Old Town in 3 weeks
Wis. girl sentenced to 40 years in mental hospital for Slender Man stabbing
Cops accused of corruption allegedly previously raided wrong home
All 30 MLB ballparks to have expanded netting by opening day
Show More
Don't fall for this Netflix billing scam
Police release new 3D sketch of Lane Bryant murder suspect
Mayor admits to affair with bodyguard
PAWS Chicago cats, dogs ready for adoption
More News
Top Video
Gwendolyn Brooks cheerleaders are 1st CPS squad to qualify for state finals
Lane Bryant Mass Murder: 10 hard years
Paul Vallas 'very serious' about running for Chicago mayor
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video