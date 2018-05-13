HEALTH & FITNESS

Thousands join Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure run along lakefront

The Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure was held Saturday in Chicago. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Thousands of runners participated in the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure along Chicago's lakefront on Sunday.

In a sea of pink, survivors and supports turned out despite the cold and rain to help raise funds for those fighting breast cancer and support survivors.

"It's our first time doing it and it's Mother's Day, it's a great way to spend it," said Kristi Lippitz, who ran with her son.

For some, it was not just a race or a fundraiser, but rather, a much more personal goal.

"Last year, I battled breast cancer. This time last year, I just finished chemo so I came out this year as co-chair," said Melinda Linas, co-chair of the Race for the Cure. "I'm honored to be co-chair this year, and I ran the race this year just to prove to myself how far I've come over the past year and to share the support with all of these amazing people."

For others, it's a reminder the strength and fight their loved ones continue to face every day.

"I'm doing this for my mom," said runner Adrian Herrera. "She is a breast cancer survivor ... currently she was just re-diagnosed with lung and brain cancer so she is, as we speak, fighting the fight right now."

One hundred percent of the proceeds from this race go toward fighting breast cancer, education and research.
