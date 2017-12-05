University of Chicago Trauma Center completed, opens in 5 months

More than 25 years after the last South Side trauma hospital, the University of Chicago has completed a new Level 1 adult emergency facility which could open early next year."Today is a good day, ya'll," said Rev. Julian DeShazier, senior pastor of University Church.The University of Chicago Trauma Center, located at 5656 S. Maryland Ave. in Chicago's Hyde Park neighborhood, is being touted as the newest and most advanced adult emergency department in Chicago.The center will not start accepting patients until it undergoes state review and approval, which is slated to be completed in five months.Community leaders fought and protests were held for years demanding a trauma center that served the South Side after Michael Reese Hospital closed its trauma center in 1991.On Tuesday, the media was invited to view the $35 million trauma center.Officials acknowledged that it was a long road."This is a big deal, this is a huge deal," said Derek Douglas, vice president of civic engagement at the University of Chicago. "I think what today reflects is what can be accomplished when the university and the community come together to accomplish common goals."The trauma center comes as the number of fatal shootings in Chicago rose this year for the first time in recent years. The center hopes to address that problem."Gunshot wounds and stab wounds, we will take care of it all," said Dr. Selwyn Rougeux, chief of trauma center.The new facility will include special rooms for sexual assault victims and those needing mental health help."We want to touch lives beyond the context of sewing people up and sending them back into the communities where they live," Rougeux said.