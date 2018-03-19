When 15-year-old Austin Eggleston was placed on a heart transplant list nearly five months ago, his doctor made him a deal.Dr. Phillip Thrush promised Austin - a die-hard Star Wars fan from Pontiac, Illinois - that when a heart became available, he would deliver the good news wearing a Chewbacca costume.Dr. Thrush made good on his promise on Saturday, and the heartwarming moment was captured on video in Austin's room at Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago."We got a heart? Do we seriously have a heart?" Austin asks before high-fiving and hugging the pediatric cardiologist-turned-Wookie warrior.Austin's family said Monday he has already received the new heart and is still recovering from the transplant surgery.