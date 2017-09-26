Researchers at MIT and the University of Massachusetts have identified two more factors which may contribute to autism.
They've known for some time that severe infections that put a mother into the hospital raise the autism risk.
Now, in mice, the researchers found that the types of bacteria in a mother's intestinal tract influences whether the infection leads to autism.
They've also discovered the brain changes which lead to autism.
VIDEO: Pregnancy clues on autism
HEALTH & FITNESS
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
More News