VIDEO: Pregnancy clues on autism

Researchers at MIT and the University of Massachusetts have identified two more factors which may contribute to autism.

They've known for some time that severe infections that put a mother into the hospital raise the autism risk.

Now, in mice, the researchers found that the types of bacteria in a mother's intestinal tract influences whether the infection leads to autism.

They've also discovered the brain changes which lead to autism.

