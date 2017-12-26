Wilmette man walks across U.S. for Parkinson's disease awareness

A Wilmette man is walking across the county to raise awareness about Parkinson's disease.Bill Bucklew, who has been battling the disease for 12 years, said he's trying to highlight the effect that Parkinson's has on America because it can affect anyone.In an interview from western Texas, the midpoint of his walk, Bucklew said: "I want to send a message that you don't have to sink into a hole and stay inside, get wrapped up in things, you can really do some great stuff even with the disease."Parkinson's can make it painful to move but Bucklew said he is feeling strong and says connecting with people across America has been an amazing experience.