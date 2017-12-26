HEALTH & FITNESS

Wilmette man walks across U.S. for Parkinson's disease awareness

EMBED </>More Videos

A Wilmette man is walking across the county to raise awareness about Parkinson's disease. (WLS)

A Wilmette man is walking across the county to raise awareness about Parkinson's disease.

Bill Bucklew, who has been battling the disease for 12 years, said he's trying to highlight the effect that Parkinson's has on America because it can affect anyone.

In an interview from western Texas, the midpoint of his walk, Bucklew said: "I want to send a message that you don't have to sink into a hole and stay inside, get wrapped up in things, you can really do some great stuff even with the disease."

Parkinson's can make it painful to move but Bucklew said he is feeling strong and says connecting with people across America has been an amazing experience.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthparkinson's diseaseu.s. & worldWilmette
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
'Gaming Disorder' to be recognized as mental health condition
Visitors restricted starting Wednesday after flu concerns at U of C hospital
More pregnant women are using pot, study finds
5 ways to cut breast cancer risk
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
1 injured in Englewood house fire
Chicago Weather: Bitter cold, wind chills linger Tuesday
Addison police officer delivers baby
Lifelong best friends discover they're actually brothers
More pregnant women are using pot, study finds
Woman killed by pit bulls while putting bird seed outside her home
'Gaming Disorder' to be recognized as mental health condition
Police: 21-year-old woman shot to death on Far South Side
Show More
Officer stopped on shoulder to catch DUIs fatally struck by alleged drunk driver
Police: Riverside DUI suspect's BAC was more than 4 times legal limit
5 dead, 20 wounded in Christmas weekend shootings across Chicago
Visitors restricted starting Wednesday after flu concerns at U of C hospital
Top Stories on ABC7Chicago
More News
Top Video
1 injured in Englewood house fire
DuSable Museum kicks off Kwanzaa celebrations
Visitors restricted starting Wednesday after flu concerns at U of C hospital
Chicago Weather: Bitter cold, wind chills linger Tuesday
More Video