DRINKING

Wisconsin home to top four "drunkest cities" according to study

EMBED </>More Videos

A recent study looked at excessive drinking rates in several cities. The top four "drunkest cities" in the U.S. are in the Badger State. (WLS)

They like to throw 'em back in Wisconsin.

A recent study by the Centers for Disease Control looked at excessive drinking rates in several cities. The top four, of the 20 drunkest cities in the U.S., are in the Badger State.

Green Bay, Wisconsin tops the list, with nearly 27 percent of adults drinking excessively.

The highest rates were in the Midwest and most of the lower rates were in the South.
The entire list is posted in this review by 24-7 Wall Street.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthalcoholdrinkingWisconsin
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
DRINKING
Extra Course: The Allis at Soho House Chicago
CDC: Americans consume 17 billion binge drinks each year
People question why Johnnie Walker becomes "Jane Walker"
Restaurant accused of serving man 17 shots before deadly crash
More drinking
HEALTH & FITNESS
Meet the man whose blood plasma saved millions of babies
Courts, addicts turn to Vivitrol to combat opioid epidemic amid aggressive marketing
Neighbors say Lincoln Park scrap yard creates toxic mess
Man's progress may prove ALS research actually working
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Former Dixon HS student exchanges gunfire with school resource officer, police say
CPD officer admits to soliciting sex from 14-year-old, 3 other girls
Man pleads guilty in murders of 4 men who went missing, found buried
Year after suburban hospital attack, state aims at protection
Barack and Michelle Obama greet foundation's fellows on South Side
Hobart woman suspected of being serial killer gets 65 years for husband's murder
Police: 9 injured when ambulance carrying patient T-bones minivan
Car runs into house in Elk Grove Village
Show More
BBB warns about diabetes test strip buy-back scam
Rauner under pressure to support Equal Rights Amendment
Police seek vehicle in deadly Barrington Hills hit-and-run
Police give 'all clear' at Ogilvie train station after suspicious luggage left unattended
More News