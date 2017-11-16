Working out with SALT

CHICAGO --With the holidays fast approaching, the fear of getting out of shape is real!
Thanks to the people at SALT, staying fit won't be impossible.
SALT is a one-stop shop that provides multiple essential fitness disciplines all under one roof. With three different class categories, you can customize your workout experience so that it is perfect for you.
SALT offers Barre classes to help strengthen and stretch the entire body. Classes like Barre Sweat incorporate short bursts of big movements into the Barre class.
HIIT classes are also offered. These classes are designed to increase the heart rate and burn calories by getting you moving for a good 45 minutes.
SALT's cycling class helps clients achieve optimal cardiovascular results and calorie burn by cycling over the highest hills at the highest pace.
Choose one or choose them all! Visit SALT at their three locations around the Chicagoland area.
And don't forget to bring the kid's along with you. SALT Kids care is offered at all three locations for $8 a class.
SALT BUCKTOWN
1714 N. Damen Avenue
Chicago, IL 60647
773.904.8913
SALT NORTHBROOK
984 Willow Road
Northbrook, IL 60062
847.714.9910
SALT NORTH SHORE
410 Green Bay Road
Kenilworth, IL 60043
847.920.5260
For more information, visit saltfit.com.