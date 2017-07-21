Wrigley Field hosting Sun Safety Day Saturday

CHICAGO (WLS) --Summer is in full swing, but it's never too late to keep sun safety in mind. Saturday, Mott 50, the Pediatric Sun Protection Foundation and Advocate Children's Hospital will co-host Sun Safety Day at Wrigley Field. The first 5,000 children to attend will receive a free SPF 100 swim shirt, featuring the Chicago Cubs World Series champion logo. Dr. Carolyn Jacob tells us about the event and reminds us about the proper levels of SPF we should be looking for in sunscreen.
For more information, visit www.sunhero.org.