Looking for an outdoors adventure hunting and fishing? If so, the annual All-Canada Show is your one-stop shop to get you going.It highlights Canada's best fishing and hunting destinations. It also features hunting and fishing expert Norm "The Great" McCreight, who joined ABC7 Saturday morning.The All-Canada Show will host over 140 Canadian lodge owners and outfitters at Pheasant Run Resort in St. Charles.Saturday, January 13 - 10 a.m.-6 p.m.Sunday, January 14 - 10 a.m.-4 p.m.Pheasant Run Resort4051 East Main Street (Hwy 64 North Ave)St. Charles, IL 60174Adults - $12Seniors - $10Children 17 and under- freeVeterans free on SundayDiscounted tickets online ( AllCanada.com ) - $8Free parking