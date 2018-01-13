HOBBIES & INTERESTS

All-Canada Show

Looking for an outdoors adventure hunting and fishing? If so, the annual All-Canada Show is your one-stop shop to get you going. (WLS)

It highlights Canada's best fishing and hunting destinations. It also features hunting and fishing expert Norm "The Great" McCreight, who joined ABC7 Saturday morning.

The All-Canada Show will host over 140 Canadian lodge owners and outfitters at Pheasant Run Resort in St. Charles.

Show Hours:
Saturday, January 13 - 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Sunday, January 14 - 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Location:

Pheasant Run Resort
4051 East Main Street (Hwy 64 North Ave)
St. Charles, IL 60174

ADMISSION
Adults - $12

Seniors - $10
Children 17 and under- free
Veterans free on Sunday
Discounted tickets online (AllCanada.com) - $8
Free parking
