Boating safety tips: How to stay safe on the water

With the Fourth of July holiday approaching, boaters and passengers alike are being reminded to pay attention to safety guidelines.According to the National Safe Boating Council, there were 172 boating accidents in 2017 in which at least one person was struck by a propeller.In order to prevent such incidents, boaters should consider using an engine cut-off device, a safety device which stops a boat's propeller if a boat's operator is thrown from the boat.Additionally, boaters can ensure safety by obtaining a free safety vessel check. According to the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary, a boat that passes this check is in full compliance with all Federal and State boating laws.1.) Always wear a life jacket2.) Use an engine cut-off device3.) Never boat under the influence4.) Obtain a free vessel safety check to ensure your boat an all emergency equipment onboard is in working order5.) Be familiar with the areas in which you operate6.) Observe safety zones when watching fireworks from the water7.) Only discharge flare guns during an emergency