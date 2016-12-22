HOLIDAY

ABC7's Great Chicago Light Fight

The Hennessey family in southwest suburban Naperville won ABC7's first Great Chicago Light Fight.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
ABC7 is kicking off a holiday tradition and we need your help! We're looking for the best homes in the Chicago area all decked out in holiday lights.

These are the best of the best, and the finalists are now up for a vote. You'll want to make sure you have the ABC 7 Chicago news app on your phone or tablet in order to vote for your favorite house.

The winner of the Great Chicago Light Fight was revealed on Dec. 22! Congratulations to the Hennessey family from Naperville!

The Hennessey family from southwest suburban Napervillle won ABC7's Great Chicago Light Fight.

FINALISTS

Sparkling in Streamwood - The Johnson Family
To join the fun, just share a video of your holiday lights display on our ABC 7 Chicago Facebook page.



Noel in Naperville - The Hennessey Family
The Hennessey's glowing home in Naperville.



West Dundee Wonderland - The Coconate Family
Scott Coconate and his family have been decorating their home in West Dundee for more than 20 years.



Glee in Glenview - The Murov Family
The Murov Family's holiday display at their home on Glenview Road in Glenview is worth slowing down for!



Orland Park Opulence - The Talwar Family

Lake of the Woods Wonder - The Hodges Family


Fox River Grove - The Macks' Christmas Manor


PARTICIPANTS

The Mavetz family decorated their Bloomingdale home with 50,000 lights.

The Hennessey's glowing home in Naperville.

This entry to the Great Chicago Light Fight features 20-foot inflatables and spans five lawns in Hammond, Ind.

