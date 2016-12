ABC7's Great Chicago Light Fight

FINALISTS

ABC7 is kicking off a holiday tradition and we need your help! We're looking for the best homes in the Chicago area all decked out in holiday lights.These are the best of the best, and the finalists are now up for a vote. You'll want to make sure you have the ABC 7 Chicago news app on your phone or tablet in order to vote for your favorite house.The winner of the Great Chicago Light Fight was revealed on Dec. 22! Congratulations to the Hennessey family from Naperville!Sparkling in Streamwood - The Johnson FamilyNoel in Naperville - The Hennessey FamilyWest Dundee Wonderland - The Coconate FamilyGlee in Glenview - The Murov FamilyOrland Park Opulence - The Talwar FamilyLake of the Woods Wonder - The Hodges FamilyFox River Grove - The Macks' Christmas Manor