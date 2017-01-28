HOME

Find new tech at the Ideal Home Show Chicago

If you're looking to upgrade, remodel or renovate then you need to see what new possibilities are available at the 3rd Annual Ideal Home Show Chicago. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
If you're looking to upgrade, remodel or renovate then you need to see what new possibilities are available at the 3rd Annual Ideal Home Show Chicago. The three-day showcase features vendors from the Chicago area demonstrating the latest home technology and designs. The event runs from January 27-29, 2017 at Navy Pier. Tickets are $10 at the door, or $7 if you order online. This year's Ideal Home Show Chicago will feature vendors specializing in bedroom, office, outdoor, energy efficiency and more.


Other fun things to do at the Ideal Home Show Chicago include an interactive craft booth with charity partner Habitat for Humanity. NHL Network Analyst and former Chicago Blackhawk Jamal Mayers and Blackhawks Defenseman Brian Campbell will sign autographs Saturday, Jan. 28 from 12-2 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 29 from 12-2 p.m. There are also a number of home repair and remodeling seminars to help make the most of your next project. Jessica Boweak, manager of the Ideal Home Show Chicago, joined ABC 7 live from the showroom at Navy Pier to talk about the event.

Ideal Home Show Chicago
Date: Jan. 27-29, Friday-Sunday
Hours: Friday (12-8 p.m.), Saturday (10 a.m. - 7 p.m.), Sunday (10 a.m. - 4 p.m.)
Address: Navy Pier, Festival Hall B, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago, IL, 60611
Admission: $10 at the door, $7 online. $4 for seniors. Free for children 12 and under. Free for veterans and active servicemen and women, firefighters, police and EMTs Friday
Buy tickets online to save $3
