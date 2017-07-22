Some people who live near Midway Airport claim their soundproof windows are giving off chemical odors and dangerous fumes.The windows were installed as part of a city program to block airport noise. Several residents gathered for a meeting to try to pressure the city to pay for tests on their homes."We want to know what we have been breathing in our house and at what strengths," said homeowner Pam Zidarich.The windows were installed by Sound Solutions Windows, which has gone out of business.13th Ward Alderman Marty Quinn says he will bring the issue of testing to the city's finance committee on Monday.