Newsviews: Affordable housing

Imagine not being able to find a rental home that you can afford. It's a problem for many families in Chicago and across Illinois.

A recent report found that for every 100 households with extremely low income in Chicago, there are only 26 affordable units available.

So what happens to the other 74 households? And what about people who find themselves priced out of their own neighborhoods?

We'll address those questions and more with guests Sharon Legenza, the executive director of Housing Action Illinois and Geoff Smith, the executive director of the Institute for Housing Studies at DePaul University.

