Spring comes early at the Chicago Flower & Garden Show

Featuring perennials, annuals, and flowering shrubs, the event continues from March 18 - 26, 2017. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Spring doesn't officially begin until March 20, 2017, but it already looks like it's in full bloom at the Chicago Flower & Garden Show at Navy Pier.

Featuring perennials, annuals, and flowering shrubs, the event continues from March 18 - 26, 2017. Enjoy roses, hydrangea, hyacinth, tulips and so much more, as well as lush water features, bungalow facades and even an elevated train track! Children will love creepy-crawly insects, planting activities, make-and-takes and dig-in fun in the "Kids' Activity Garden.".

DIY Network television star Ahmed Hassan takes the "Gardening Live!" stage on Friday and Saturday, March 24-25. Following the close of the Chicago Flower & Garden Show, a large amount of the plant material is donated back out to area communities, neighborhoods and school gardens. William Moss, master gardener and author, is one of the featured seminar presenters. He joined ABC 7 live from the Chicago Flower & Garden Show to talk about the annual event.

Chicago Flower & Garden Show
Date: March 18-26
Address: Festival Hall, Navy Pier
600 E. Grand, Chicago

Hours:
10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays and Monday-Wednesday
10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday
Tickets: $5 for children ages 4-12; $15 adults weekday; $17 adults weekend; $10 spring fling special price from March 23-25 between 5 and 8 p.m.
Go to Chicagoflower.com or visit Navy Pier's Festival Hall.
