HOME & GARDEN

Chicago woman charged with murder after forcing man to drink bleach

Yasmine Elder, 24. (Chicago Police Dept. )

CHICAGO --
A Chicago woman has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of her boyfriend who police say she forced to drink bleach during a fight.

Chicago police said Yasmine Elder, 24, was charged Wednesday in the death of 26-year-old Darrius Ellis.

Police say Elder and Ellis were fighting Monday in a parked van when Elder overpowered the man and forced him to drink bleach. Ellis was found by police lying on the ground and was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Cook County medical examiner's office spokeswoman Becky Schlikerman says an autopsy Tuesday determined his death was a homicide caused by ingestion of bleach.

Elder is scheduled to appear for a bond hearing Thursday. It wasn't immediately known if she has an attorney.
Related Topics:
homemurderchicago crimedomestic violenceChicagoWest Englewood
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HOME & GARDEN
Freight train derails in Blue Island
Consumer Reports; Should you buy IKEA appliances?
Fresh ideas for your home at the North Shore Home & Garden Show
Airbnb offering free housing for refugees
More Home & Garden
Top Stories
Chicago Weather: Falling glass, debris reported around Loop
Man accused of holding 8 women captive in mansion
CTU votes to discuss May 1 action after CPS threatens to shorten school year
DA: Man had image of girl engaged in sexual bestiality
Illinois bill would lower drinking age - with parental consent
Man fatally hit by Blue Line train at Addison station
Pregnant woman dons giraffe mask in delivery room
Show More
Plane carrying Michigan basketball team slides off runway
Chicago Defender's Bobby Sengstacke dead at 73
Dennis Hastert's sex abuse case may not go to trial, attorney says
Police release images of Jefferson Park robbery suspect
Chicago women fight for equality on 'A Day Without a Woman'
More News
Photos
Freight train derails in Blue Island
PHOTOS: 12 female athletes who made history
Police: Armed men robbed 4 NW Side businesses in 2 hours
Brookfield Zoo optimistic new polar bear will make love connection
More Photos