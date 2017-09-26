'I wanted you to feel my pain:' Man found dead after allegedly shooting ex's mom

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=2455553" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch Action Cam video from the scene where the man who allegedly shot his ex-girlfriend's mother at her home in Limerick, Montgomery County has been found dead.

Police say a man who allegedly shot his ex-girlfriend's mother at her home in Limerick, Montgomery County, Pa., has been found dead.Chester County District Attorney Tom Hogan said 30-year-old Gregory Feldman took his own life Monday night in the parking lot of the Wawa grocery store in Schuylkill Twp. just hours after authorities posted a reward for his capture.Hours earlier, the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office announced a $1,000 reward for information leading to the apprehension of Feldman.Police say Feldman shot his ex's 48-year-old mother in the chest and neck after she turned him away from their home on Long Meadow Drive in Limerick on Friday.The ex-girlfriend told a detective that Feldman later spoke to her on the phone, telling her, "I wanted you to feel my pain."The victim is still recovering, but she is expected to survive.