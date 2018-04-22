Illinois man wanted in deadly Waffle House shooting in Tennessee; 4 dead

An Illinois man from outside Peoria is a person of interest in a deadly Waffle House shooting in Tennessee that killed four people, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Travis Reinking, 29, of Morton, Illinois, allegedly was wearing only a green jacket when he opened fire at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday on a Waffle House at 3571 Murfreesboro Pike in Antioch outside Nashville. He was seen walking south on Murfreesboro Pike, according to a Metro Nashville Police Department tweet early Sunday.



A massive manhunt was underway Sunday morning outside Nashville. Police dogs tracked Reinking to a nearby wooded area with power line towers, police said. He is not believed to be armed, but police said he has a propensity for guns, so not ruling out that he may be armed and dangerous.

After the shooting, Reinking shed his jacket and was nude when he went to a nearby apartment complex, where police believe he lives. A witness told police that they saw him leaving wearing only black pants.



Two people were fatally shot outside the restaurant as Reinking allegedly started firing his "assault-type rifle" as he got out of his truck, police said. One person was shot inside the restaurant and a fourth person died at a hospital. Six total people were shot, and others sustained injuries from flying glass and debris.

A 29-year-old male patron wrestled away the gunman's rifle, police said, and suffered minor injuries. The patron ran to the restaurant's restroom area and watched the shooting. When he saw Reinking looking at his rifle, he rushed him. He got the gun away from Reinking and threw it over the counter.
Police called the patron "a hero."



The shooting is believed to be random, police said.

The vehicle Reinking arrived in to the restaurant is registered to him, and his driver's license had a Morton, Illinois, address. Morton is located outside Peoria, about 150 miles southwest of Chicago.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 615-862-8600.

The Waffle House company issued a statement to ABC News:

"We are deeply saddened by this tragic incident. Right now, our first thoughts are with the victims and their families, and we will be there for them in this most difficult time. We are still gathering the details, and so we do not have much information to share. While this is an active investigation, we defer all questions about the incident o the Metro Police in Nashville. Our Senior Vice President, Area Vice President, Division Manager and other members of management are on site now to assist in any way they can. We also have a corporate team on the way from Atlanta. This is a very sad day for the Waffle House family, and we ask everyone to keep the victims and their families in their thoughts and prayers."

