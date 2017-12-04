Illinois state capitol reopened after bomb threat investigation

The Illinois state capitol building was evacuated for several hours Monday afternoon due to a bomb threat, officials said.A spokesman for the Illinois Secretary of State told ABC7 Eyewitness News the State Capitol Tour Guide Office received a threatening call which forced the police to evacuate. No further details have been released.The bomb squad swept the building and found no threatening devices. The capitol reopened at about 5:30 p.m. and people were allowed back into the building.The Illinois General Assembly is not in session.