Indian Head Park police sergeant charged with trying to kill son held without bond

EMBED </>More Videos

A sergeant at the Indian Head Park Police Department will find out Thursday whether he'll be granted bond. He was charged with trying to murder his 22-year-old son. (WLS)

By and Jessica D'Onofrio
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A sergeant at the Indian Head Park Police Department charged with trying to murder his 22-year-old son was being held without bond on Thursday.

Raymond Leuser III, 48, is the second-highest ranking member of the southwest suburban department, which he has been a part of for the last 20 years. It's a small police force, made up of about 26 employees. He served as interim police chief for about a year before the current chief was hired, Indian Head Park police said in a statement Thursday.

Sources told ABC7 Eyewitness News Leuser's son was shot in the leg, arm and abdomen on Chicago's Southwest Side around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday. The victim remains in critical condition at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, Chicago police said.

The motive is unclear, but police said the domestic-related shooting took place at Leuser's residence in the 6200-block of South Nashville Avenue in the city's Clearing neighborhood.

Prosecutors said Leuser had bought pizza, popcorn and a bottle of vodka from a convenience store earlier in the evening. Leuser's son, who lives in the basement of the home, drank several cups of the vodka and replaced it with water, according to prosecutors. A short time later, the son approached his father in the kitchen, and that's when Leuser began firing.

Leuser was taken into custody Tuesday and was charged Wednesday attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm, both felonies, Chicago police said.

Indian Head Park police said the department is cooperating fully with the CPD's ongoing investigation and would have no further comment at this time.

Leuser has been placed on unpaid leave.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
domestic violencechicago shootingchicago violencegun violenceman shotpolice shootingIndian Head ParkChicagoClearing
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Indian Head Park cop charged with shooting son in Chicago
Top Stories
FCC repeals Obama-era net neutrality rules
Omarosa Manigault on WH exit: 'I have seen things that have made me uncomfortable'
Metra BNSF trains canceled, thousands left in cold
6-year-old boy who reviews toys on YouTube makes $11M
Doctor accused of spiking drink with abortion pill
PHOTOS: Deer stroll into store, epic photo shoot follows
ADHD drug use in pregnancy increases risk of heart defects, study finds
AMAZING RESCUE: Trooper saves driver's life, arrests her for DUI
Show More
'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' showings begin tonight
Markham woman wins $675K lottery prize
Woman charged with injuring son after 323 hospital visits, 13 surgeries
Firefighter dies battling California wildfire; 2nd death in blaze
Top Stories on ABC7Chicago
More News
Top Video
RTA approves fare hikes for CTA, Metra, Pace
Holiday season etiquette from expert Ellen Ericson
Woman charged with injuring son after 323 hospital visits, 13 surgeries
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video