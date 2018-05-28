Indiana teacher hailed as hero after disarming school shooter speaks out

NOBLSEVILLE, Ind. (WLS) --A science teacher is credited with disarming a student suspected of opening fire at an Indiana middle school on Friday. But at a press conference Monday morning, 29-year-old Jason Seaman said he does not want to be called a hero.
"On Friday, we endured a horrific and senseless tragedy that had a significant impact on this community," said Dr. Beth Niedermeyer, Superintendent Noblesville Schools.
That tragedy was a school shooting at Noblesville West Middle School in Indiana, about 27 miles north of Indianapolis.
It could have ended a lot worse if it wasn't for the heroic actions of the science teacher. Jason Seaman put himself in harm's way to protect his students and he doesn't regret his actions, even though he, too, was hit by gunfire.
"My actions on that day, in my mind, were the only acceptable actions I could have done given the circumstances," said Noblesville West Teacher Jason Seaman.
Seaman, and a middle school student named Ella, were both hit by bullets after a school shooting on Friday morning.
Police say the suspected shooter, a student at the school, asked to be excused from class and then returned to the room armed with two handguns.
He started shooting.
That's when Seaman, who had a basketball in his hands, launched it at the gunman and then ran toward the bullets.
Seaman was struck three times, once through the stomach, once in the hip and once in the forearm, and underwent surgery.
Now out of the hospital, the football coach and 7th grade science teacher shared his story at the Monday morning press conference saying he is very thankful and proud of the young girl still recovering.
"I deeply care for my students and their well-being, so that is why I did what I did that day," Seaman said.
Seaman has been a teacher at the school for the past four years. He was also a football player at Southern Illinois University. His coach said he is known to always do the right thing.
Ella is now recovering in the hospital and according to school officials, is making progress.
Counseling will be available all next week, which is the final week of the school year, and will also be made available next school year.
The suspect, who wasn't injured and was not identified, was taken into custody.