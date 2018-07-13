Innocent 82-year-old man critically injured in West Chatham shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

An 82-year-old man was unintended victim of a shooting that also wounded a woman and a man Thursday night in the West Chatham neighborhood on the South Side. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
An 82-year-old man was shot late Thursday night while walking his dog on Chicago's South Side. Police said two other people were also wounded in the shooting.

Homer Donehue married his high school sweetheart and has five grown children. They were by his side at University of Chicago Medical Center Friday morning, where he is listed in critical condition. They prayed that he would pull through.

Donehue has a bullet lodged in the back of his neck, near his spine, and he is unable to breathe on his own. Police said he is an innocent victim in the shooting.

He was walking his dog around 10:40 p.m. near West 82nd Street and South Wentworth Avenue in Chicago's West Chatham neighborhood. Police said that's when a gunman wearing all black and a ski mask opened fire on some young people who were not far behind him.

A 22-year-old woman was shot in the shoulder and a 31-year-old man who was with her was shot in the ankle. They were both recovering in the hospital Friday morning.

Donehue's daughter, Rhonda Donehue, said he has lived in the area for decades.

"He is a great man. He took care of the neighborhood. Over there on 82nd and Wentworth for what, almost 60 years? You couldn't knock on that door and not get what you needed. If he didn't have it, he would go to the store and get it. He would go down in that basement or out there in that garage and get it for you," Rhonda Donehue said.

Homer Donehue's family said they are tired of the violence and urged people with information on the shooting to come forward.

Police said the younger victims do not have any gang ties.

Investigators are still looking into what motivated the shooting.

No one is in custody.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
chicago shootingchicago violencegun violenceman shotChicagoChatham
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Ride-share driver shoots at carjackers in Belmont Heights
5-year-old boy prepares own obituary before dying of cancer
Brick beating suspect charged with attempted murder
VP Pence to speak in Rosemont Friday
'Trump Baby' blimp flies over London during POTUS visit
Child dies from fall, police question time it took for 911 call
Trump says relations with May 'strong' after bombshell interview
Man shot in Logan Square drive-by
Show More
Several residents rescued from Chatham fire
'Do not eat this cereal': Honey Smacks, salmonella linked by CDC
How much would you pay? Chicago woman's interest rate was 145 percent
Man who harassed woman for Puerto Rican flag shirt charged with hate crime
More News