An 82-year-old man was shot late Thursday night while walking his dog on Chicago's South Side. Police said two other people were also wounded in the shooting.Homer Donehue married his high school sweetheart and has five grown children. They were by his side at University of Chicago Medical Center Friday morning, where he is listed in critical condition. They prayed that he would pull through.Donehue has a bullet lodged in the back of his neck, near his spine, and he is unable to breathe on his own. Police said he is an innocent victim in the shooting.He was walking his dog around 10:40 p.m. near West 82nd Street and South Wentworth Avenue in Chicago's West Chatham neighborhood. Police said that's when a gunman wearing all black and a ski mask opened fire on some young people who were not far behind him.A 22-year-old woman was shot in the shoulder and a 31-year-old man who was with her was shot in the ankle. They were both recovering in the hospital Friday morning.Donehue's daughter, Rhonda Donehue, said he has lived in the area for decades."He is a great man. He took care of the neighborhood. Over there on 82nd and Wentworth for what, almost 60 years? You couldn't knock on that door and not get what you needed. If he didn't have it, he would go to the store and get it. He would go down in that basement or out there in that garage and get it for you," Rhonda Donehue said.Homer Donehue's family said they are tired of the violence and urged people with information on the shooting to come forward.Police said the younger victims do not have any gang ties.Investigators are still looking into what motivated the shooting.No one is in custody.