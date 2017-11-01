  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: Obama Foundation Summit Day 2 opening session... shortly

Joliet Central on lockdown after report of person with gun

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) --
Joliet Central was placed on lockdown as a precaution Wednesday morning, Joliet Township High School officials said.

Someone reported seeing a person with a gun enter the school, but officials said this report has not been confirmed. Police are on the scene and officers are working with school staff.

No one is allowed to enter Joliet Central. Students who were not inside the building when the school went on lockdown will be held on buses until police give the all clear.

School officials asked parents not to come to the school or contact their children because it would impede the investigation.

Officials will keep the community updated as the situation progresses.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
school lockdowngunsJoliet
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
2 killed in Gold Coast crash involving taxi
NYC truck attack suspect 'proud' of attack, official says
NYC bike path truck rampage: Who are the victims?
Man charged with shooting, robbery at steakhouse near Mag Mile
Nurse who was handcuffed, dragged by officer in video settles for $500K
New allegations leveled against actors Piven, Spacey
Michelle Obama to speak Wednesday at Obama Foundation Summit in Chicago
School barricade suspect dies after being shot by police
Show More
Man killed in apparent hit-and-run in Avalon Park, police say
Man beaten with baseball bat, critically injured in Hermosa
TV host Wendy Williams passes out during live broadcast
Elgin boy's Mario Kart costume custom-made by DePaul students
More News
Photos
Animals celebrate Halloween at Shedd Aquarium
Weiners Circle revives McDowell's for Halloween
PHOTOS: Brookfield Zoo animals enjoy Halloween treats
Chicago area woman celebrates 111th birthday
More Photos