Joliet Central on lockdown after report of person with gun

Joliet Central was placed on lockdown as a precaution Wednesday morning, Joliet Township High School officials said.Someone reported seeing a person with a gun enter the school, but officials said this report has not been confirmed. Police are on the scene and officers are working with school staff.No one is allowed to enter Joliet Central. Students who were not inside the building when the school went on lockdown will be held on buses until police give the all clear.School officials asked parents not to come to the school or contact their children because it would impede the investigation.Officials will keep the community updated as the situation progresses.