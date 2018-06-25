Justice for Junior: Innocent teen stabbed in neck, runs to hospital, dies; 19-year-old charged

EMBED </>More Videos

15-year-old viciously murdered at Bronx bodega (1 of 6)

Suspect arrested, more sought in murder of Bronx teen

Candace McCowan reports on the ongoing investigation into the murder of a 15-year-old who died after being attacked with a machete

Eyewitness News
TREMONT, Bronx --
A 19-year-old is facing murder charges in the brutal killing of an innocent teen in New York City. At least four other individuals are being sought in this deadly stabbing, which police believe is a case of mistaken identity.

Kevin Alvarez is suspected in the vicious attack on Lesandro Guzman-Feliz outside of a bodega in the Tremont section of the Bronx, an act of violence left the entire community outraged.

WATCH: Bronx teen murder suspect jeered at police precinct:
EMBED More News Videos

A teen murder suspect was jeered as he walked out of a police precinct in the Bronx.



A growing memorial of candles and photos now sits outside the deli on East 183rd Street and Bathgate Avenue, a tribute to the 15-year-old affectionately known as Junior. Investigators said he told his mother he was heading downstairs to repay $5 to a friend, but instead he ended up involved in some type of dispute.

He was dragged out of the business and slashed in the neck with a machete. Lesandro tried to run to St. Barnabas Hospital just a block away, but police say he ended up collapsing on the sidewalk. His dying words, investigators said, were that he needed some water.

"All I can say was that he was a good kid," said Genesis Collado-Feliz, Junior's sister. "He just played PlayStation. He played Fortnight. He played 2K, like every 15-year-old. He asked me for advice with girls."



There is also outrage at workers in the bodega, because surveillance video of the attack shows that they did nothing to help him. The bodega has since shuttered because of the simmering anger.

"They broke my heart," said Leandra Feliz, Junior's mother. "They killed my son, and they killed me at the same time...I feel death right now. That's the only thing that can bring me back to life, real life. I want my son with me."

Alvarez is charged with second-degree murder, gang assault and other charges.

"They have to make sure when they're going to kill somebody, they have to make sure that they have the right person," Leandra Feliz said. "Look what happened now."

Police have several other persons of interest in this case, including one in Paterson, New Jersey, and another in the Dominican Republic.

The NYPD says they have received a "torrent of tips," so many they had to add extra staff to the CrimeStoppers tip line.

The public is urged to continue to provide information, and anyone with information should call 1800-577-TIPS.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
stabbingteen killedbodegau.s. & worldmurderNew York
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman killed in apparent Orland Park murder-suicide ID'd
Massive pot bust: CPD K-9 helps find marijuana worth $10M
2 in custody after chase on I-290 ends in West Side crash
'Pawn Stars' star Richard 'Old Man' Harrison dead at 77
Land-and-run: Plane illegally lands on Coast Guard beach, pilot flees
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Woman killed in hit and run near Oswego
Arlington Heights man accused of dragging pit bull by cord in Chicago
Show More
1 firefighter killed, 1 wounded in shooting at Long Beach Calif. senior housing facility
VIDEO: Woman calling cops on 8-year-old for selling water goes viral
Supreme Court declines to hear 'Making a Murderer' case
Trial of man accused of murdering wife in 1973 begins Monday
More News