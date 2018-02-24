The water continues to threaten homes and rescue boats were on standby. Authorities are urging residents to evacuate, as those who stay may be putting their lives and rescue workers in danger.
The levee, roughly at N 700 W and the Kankakee River, broke on Friday as the river reached record levels.
The utility company has shut off gas to homes in the area, fearing an explosion.
The river is expected to crest later in the week, so emergency responders are encouraging families to find temporary homes.
"Get out. That's my message. Get out. You're in there. You're not going to save your home at this point. And all you're doing is endangering the lives of the first responders," said Chief Randy Woods, Keener Township Fire Department.
No water rescues were conducted late Friday or Saturday morning, but authorities continue to monitor water levels, said Tyler Brock, a conservation officer with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.
First responders prepared for boat rescues in the Ramsey's Road subdivision near DeMotte, where about 30 to 40 homes are in the path of the rising waters.
Sandbags and heavy equipment were brought in, but the breach only got bigger and grew to at least 30 feet wide.