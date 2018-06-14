Las Vegas police release body cam footage from mass shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

Las Vegas police released body camera footage from the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history that unfolded on Oct. 1, 2017 during a country music concert. (KABC)

By
LAS VEGAS --
Las Vegas police released body camera footage from the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history that unfolded on Oct. 1, 2017 during a country music concert.

Hours of footage was released and videos show the moments first responders arrived to officers and other concert goers helping the wounded get to ambulances.

In one video, the rounds and rounds of bullets being fired from Stephen Paddock's gun are heard and an officer yells he's been hit and falls to the ground.

Another video shows authorities calling dispatch as they rush a woman who was shot in the head to a nearby hospital.

Names of the officers were not provided, and police and the FBI have declined to comment on any of the material released months after the shooting that killed 58 people and injured hundreds of others.

Video, audio and documents have not shed light on a motive for the shooting, and the elected head of the police department said the investigation has not identified one.

The department also released 511 additional audio clips from 911 calls - a similar number to those made public last week.

A preliminary police report released in January said Paddock, a 64-year-old high-stakes gambler, researched police SWAT tactics, rented hotel rooms overlooking other outdoor concerts and investigated potential targets in at least four U.S. cities.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
las vegas mass shootingbody cameraslas vegasmass shootinghotelconcertu.s. & worldNevada
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Chicago to O'Hare in 12 minutes? High-speed rail in the works
Minivan crushed, driver seriously hurt in Aurora crash near Fox Valley Mall
Man shoots, kills friend in fight over who gets to sit in front
Stratford Square Mall shooter urinated in dressing room, was being escorted out, authorities say
'Welcome home from prison, Mom': Family's airport fun goes viral
Jury recommends death penalty for serial killer Andrew Urdiales
Sylvester Stallone subject of sex crimes investigation
55 people, including children, found in tractor-trailer in Texas
Show More
Suspect who escaped police custody in Elmhurst caught
Jury selection to begin in wrongful death lawsuit against CPD officer, city
Boy, 15, missing for over a week from Little Village
Relatives: Death of missing woman found in Lawndale garage may be connected to others
More News