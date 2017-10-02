LAS VEGAS MASS SHOOTING

Las Vegas shooting by Stephen Paddock at Jason Aldean concert deadliest in US history

EMBED </>More Videos

At least 50 people were killed in Las Vegas in the deadliest shooting in U.S. history. (WLS)

LAS VEGAS (WLS) --
At least 50 people were killed and 400 injured in a mass shooting at a country music festival at the Mandalay Bay hotel in Las Vegas. The shooting is the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Authorities have identified the suspect as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock of Mesquite, Nevada. Officials do not believe he is connected with terrorism groups.


Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said Paddock was on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino across the street from the concert. Police said Paddock likely killed himself before police made entry into his room.

Paddock had been in Las Vegas since Thursday. Officers found at least 10 rifles inside his room.

WATCH LIVE: ABC News Special Report on the Las Vegas mass shooting

Authorities have exercised a search warrant for the suspects' home in Mesquite, Nevada. The suspect's brother, Eric Paddock, told ABC News that he was "dumbstruck" and that Stephen has no secrets in his past. Eric Paddock offered condolences to the victims of the shooting.

EMBED More News Videos

Sheriff ID's suspect in Las Vegas shooting on October 2, 2017.



Police were searching for a woman described as an associate of the suspect. The associate was identified as Marilou Danley. Later Monday morning, Las Vegas police said the woman was located outside the country and they do not believe she was involved in the shooting.

Country music star Jason Aldean was performing Sunday night at the end of the three-day Route 91 Harvest Festival when the gunman opened fire across the street from inside the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino. SWAT teams quickly descended on the concert and the casino, and officers used explosives to get into the hotel room where the suspect was inside, authorities said.

EMBED More News Videos

Eyewitness videos from the scene show the chaos following the mass shooting on the Las Vegas strip.



Aldean was in the middle of a song when the shots came rapidly: Pop-pop-pop-pop. Video of the shooting then showed Aldean stopping and the crowd getting quiet as if they were unsure of what had just happened. The gunman paused and then fired another volley of muzzle flashes from the gold glass casino as more victims fell to the ground while others fled in panic. Some said they hid behind concession stands and other crawled under parked cars.

Kodiak Yazzie, 36, said the music stopped temporarily when the first shots began and the tune even started up again before the second round of pops sent the performers ducking for cover and fleeing the stage.

EMBED More News Videos

Legal analyst Bryan Claypool was among the concertgoers caught in Las Vegas mass shooting



"It was the craziest stuff I've ever seen in my entire life," Yazzie said. "You could hear that the noise was coming from west of us, from Mandalay Bay. You could see a flash- flash- flash- flash."

Thousands in the crowd fled as the bullets ran rampant. Monique Dumas from British Columbia, Canada, said she was at the concert, six rows from the front of the stage when she thought she heard a bottle breaking, and then a burst of popping sounds that may have been fireworks. She said as she made her way out, it was "organized chaos" as everyone fled. "It took four to five minutes and all that time there was gunfire."
EMBED More News Videos

Woman describes Vegas shooting chaos on "Good Morning America."



Police shut down the usually busy Las Vegas Boulevard and authorities across the state and federal ranks converged onto the scene as dozens of ambulances ferried those struck by gunfire. Nearby Interstate 15 and flights at McCarran International Airport were also halted. Hospital emergency rooms were jammed with victims delivered by ambulance. Others loaded the wounded into their cars and drove them to hospitals.



Jose Baggett, 31, of Las Vegas, said he and a friend were in the lobby of the Luxor hotel-casino - directly north of the festival - when people began to run, almost like in a stampede. He said people were crying and as he and his friend started walking away minutes later, they encountered police checkpoints where officers were carrying shotguns and assault rifles.



"There were armored personnel vehicles, SWAT vehicles, ambulances, and at least a half-mile of police cars," Baggett said.



Among those killed were two off-duty police officers who were attending the concert. Two on-duty officers were wounded, including one who underwent surgery and was upgraded to stable condition early Monday, police said.
Hours after the shooting, Aldean posted on Instagram that he and his crew were safe and said the shooting was "beyond horrific."



"It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night," Aldean said.



Las Vegas law enforcement officials shared a number for people to call and check on loved ones. The number is 1-866-535-5654.

On Twitter, President Donald Trump offered his condolences to the victims.



White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Trump was "briefed on the horrific tragedy in Las Vegas."

Sanders said that "we are monitoring the situation closely and offer our full support to state and local officials. All of those affected are in our thoughts and prayers."

There were multiple reports of other active shooters at other hotels on the Strip. Police said those were false reports. There were no other shooters and no explosives, police said. The only explosives were those used by the SWAT officers to enter the suspect's hotel room, police said.

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman tweeted a brief statement: "Pray for Las Vegas. Thank you to all our first responders out there now."

The Associated Press contributed to this report
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
shootinggun violencelas vegas mass shootingNevada
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
LAS VEGAS MASS SHOOTING
Las Vegas residents line up to donate blood after shooting
Timeline of mass shooting on the Las Vegas strip
What we know about Las Vegas mass shooting gunman
PHOTOS: Mass shooting in Las Vegas
More las vegas mass shooting
Top Stories
PHOTOS: Mass shooting in Las Vegas
What we know about Las Vegas mass shooting gunman
Timeline of mass shooting on the Las Vegas strip
Las Vegas residents line up to donate blood after shooting
Worst mass shootings in U.S. history
4 killed, 29 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
Man strikes woman, tries to drag her to parked car in Pilsen, police say
Video captures teen attacked after HS football game in NW Indiana
Show More
VIDEO: Denzel Washington surprises grandmother on South Side
Cubs playoff times for Games 1 and 2 released
Chicago man walks to D.C. to raise awareness about gun violence
Horse gets itself stuck in corral trying 'to be with companions'
More News
Top Video
VIDEO: Denzel Washington surprises grandmother on South Side
Congressman Luis Gutierrez returns to Chicago from Puerto Rico after aid trip
O.J. Simpson released from prison after 9 years for armed robbery
Newsviews: National Museum of Mexican Art
More Video