Hawaii's Kilauea volcano continues to spew lava from one of its most active fissures.The lava fountains from fissure eight reach heights of up to 200 feet and flows keep running from the volcano to the ocean. It also continues to stream into Kapoho Bay.More than 9 square miles are covered in lava and hundreds of homes were destroyed. There continues to be no end in sight amid air quality concerns.The lava has been flowing on the Big Island since the volcano erupted on May 3.