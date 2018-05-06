Lockdown lifted at Mt. Sinai Hospital after 2 women shot outside ER

A lockdown at Mt. Sinai hospital was lifted hours after two women were shot outside the emergency room Saturday night.

Police said the two 35-year-old women were standing near the ER around 8 p.m. when a gunman pulled up in a dark-colored sedan and started shooting. The women were hit in the lower body.

A precautionary lockdown was lifted at 12 a.m., the hospital said. Visitors were prohibited from going inside while the lockdown was in effect.

So far, no one is in custody in connection with the shooting. The offender was in a dark-colored sedan that pulled up and started firing shots.

Family members said this could be related to a shooting that occurred this afternoon in the 3700-block of West Roosevelt. In that shooting, a 25-year-old man was shot and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition. Family said the man was riding a bicycle near a gas station when someone fired multiple shots at him.

The two female victims are family members of the man shot on Roosevelt.

