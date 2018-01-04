  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX

Lyft driver attacked, suspect shot in Park Manor

Someone tried to rob a rideshare driver on Chicago?s South Side. It didn't go so well for the thief. (WLS)

Megan Hickey
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A passenger tried to rob a rideshare driver early Thursday morning on Chicago's South Side. It didn't go so well for the thief.

The 25-year-old suspect pulled a gun on the Lyft driver around 2 a.m. in the 7200-block of South Saint Lawrence Avenue in the city's Park Manor neighborhood.

But the driver, also 25, fought back and tried to disarm the passenger. The weapon went off, striking the would-be robber in his hand.

The driver was not hurt. Video from the scene shows a dark SUV with a Lyft sticker and a Chevy Malibu with what appears to be bullet holes in it.

Investigators arrived on the scene shortly after the shooting. The suspect was taken into custody and transported to University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition stabilized.

Charges are pending.
